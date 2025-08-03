Lovely appointed Trans Yamuna Development Board chairman
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 07:36 am IST
The appointments were finalised during a meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta and attended by BJP MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat earlier in the day.
BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed as the chairman of the Trans Yamuna Development Board, while his fellow party legislator Raj Kumar Chauhan has been appointed chairman of Delhi Village Development Board, according to people aware of the development.
The appointments were finalised during a meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta and attended by BJP MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat earlier in the day. According to officials, these decisions were approved in a recent Cabinet meeting of the Delhi government, and formal notifications are expected to be issued in a couple of days.
Both development boards play a crucial role in addressing the civic and infrastructure needs of their respective regions.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE
Copy