Lovely appointed Trans Yamuna Development Board chairman

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed as the chairman of the Trans Yamuna Development Board, while his fellow party legislator Raj Kumar Chauhan has been appointed chairman of Delhi Village Development Board, according to people aware of the development. BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely (HT Photo)

The appointments were finalised during a meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta and attended by BJP MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat earlier in the day. According to officials, these decisions were approved in a recent Cabinet meeting of the Delhi government, and formal notifications are expected to be issued in a couple of days.

Both development boards play a crucial role in addressing the civic and infrastructure needs of their respective regions.