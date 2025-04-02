Property tax collection from private property owners in Lutyens Delhi area has been calculated at ₹1,045 crore in 2024-25, as against ₹1,026 crore in 2023-24, senior officials from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said. Lutyens Delhi property tax collection up by ₹ 19cr

The officials added that the rise in tax collection is due to a drive in the past month which saw properties being attached in key areas like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and Gole Market, among other areas.

An official said that the data currently does not include the tax paid at last moment, and has the amount paid till March 30. It is expected to go up to around ₹1,050 crore when the tax deposited at the end is also factored in.

NDMC oversees about 15,600 properties — 1,600 government and 14,000 private — in its jurisdiction. Of these, 1,000 properties are exempted from taxation. The official added that the collection from the government buildings has gone down from ₹280 crore in 2023-24 to ₹182 crore in 2024-25. “The collection from the government sector has reduced but the collection from the private properties has increased significantly,” an official said.

This year the number of tax payers has crossed 10,000, an official said. “These included small shops which were not paying taxes so far. We aim to add 2,000 more taxpayers in the coming financial year,” the official said.