Malviya Nagar couple arrested under SC/ST Act for racially abusing three northeastern women

Five days after three women from the northeast, including a Delhi University (DU) student, alleged that a couple in Malviya Nagar threatened them and subjected them to racial abuse following a minor dispute over dust, police on Wednesday said they had arrested the accused, Ruby Jain, 39, and her husband, Harsh Singh, 35. Chief minister Rekha Gupta interacts with the three northeastern women at her office. (HT Photo)

Police said the couple have been booked under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act based on the material available on record and as mandated by law. The investigation is now being conducted by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer. The couple were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody till March 3,” said Ankit Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Chauhan said the arrests were made after sufficient evidence was collected. Jain is a homemaker, while Singh works as a freelance professional with public relations agencies, he added.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30pm on February 20, when the three women, aged between 19 and 23, were getting electrical work done at their rented home. Dust generated during the work allegedly fell into the flat below, where the couple reside.

In their complaint, the women alleged that the couple used derogatory language targeting their ethnicity, insulted their modesty and issued threats. They said the altercation left them mentally distressed and humiliated. No physical injuries were reported.

A video purportedly showing part of the incident later surfaced on social media, in which Jain is allegedly heard making derogatory remarks. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A case was registered on Sunday under sections 79, 351(2), 196 and 3(5) of the BNS, pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman through words or gestures, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, and common intention.

On Wednesday, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta issued a video statement condemning the alleged racial abuse and extending support to the women. She also met a group of women from the northeast and assured strict action in the case.

“...Delhi belongs to everyone. Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally. The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost...,” Gupta said in a post on “X”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on X that the accused woman had been arrested and that stringent action would be taken in accordance with the law. He added that the male accused had also been booked.

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia also condemned the incident and called for strict action.

“...A minor residential issue escalating into abuse and intimidation rooted in prejudice is profoundly shameful…Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated...,” Scindia posted on X.

“I spoke with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, and sought swift and strict action. The CP is personally in touch with me…We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority,” CM Khandu posted on X.