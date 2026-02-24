‘Unacceptable, prejudice’: Northeast leaders condemn ‘racial abuse’ of Arunachal women in Delhi, seek ‘strict’ action

The alleged racial abuse and intimidation faced by three women from Arunachal in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has led to an outrage, with several leaders from the Northeast voicing their concerns over the issue. The accused couple allegedly directed racial slurs and sexist remarks against the three women. (X/ Screengrab) The incident, which took place on Monday, involved a dispute between the three women from Arunachal Pradesh and their neighbours, Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain. The argument started after the debris from drilling work being done at the women's apartment fell on the floor below them. Amid the heated exchange between the accused couple and the women, Singh and his wife allegedly directed racial slurs and sexist remarks towards the latter, calling them “momo” and asking whether they worked at a “massage parlour”. An FIR was lodged against them under relevant sections. Also Read | Drilling to dispute: How AC installation led to racial abuse against three Arunachal women in Delhi Northeast politicians call for ‘equal respect’, seek strict action Reacting to the incident, Pema Khandu, chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh – from where the three women originally hail – said that “such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our society.”

Khandu strongly condemned the incident, and said that he spoken to the Commissioner of Police in Delhi and sought “swift and strict action.” “The CP is personally in touch with me. The accused are currently absconding, and I have been assured that they will be apprehended at the earliest and dealt with as per law,” the Arunachal CM said, adding that the “safety, dignity, and justice” of the three women was the “highest priority.” Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi termed the incident “deeply disturbing”, asserting that it was a “stark reminder that prejudice against people from the North-East still persists.”