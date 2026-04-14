Malviya Nagar: Court grants couple bail in racial abuse case

A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to a couple accused of racially abusing their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, noting that they had fulfilled all conditions imposed during their interim relief.

The victims’ counsel argued against bail, stating that one of the victims had to move back to Manipur due to the trauma of the incident.

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The order was passed by additional sessions judge Samar Vishal of the Saket courts. The court noted that the investigating officer (IO) had informed it that both accused, Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, were complying with all conditions laid out in their interim bail order, including shifting their residence.

The court said, “Considering the status report of the investigating officer, according to which the investigation in the matter is complete, both the accused persons are admitted to regular bail…”

During the proceedings, defence counsel Abinash Kumar told the court that the couple had vacated their residence in Malviya Nagar and had informed the police of their new address.

Meanwhile, the victims’ counsel argued against bail, stating that one of the victims had to move back to Manipur due to the trauma of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple was arrested on February 25 for allegedly racially abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur living in a rented flat in the same building in Malviya Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple was arrested on February 25 for allegedly racially abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur living in a rented flat in the same building in Malviya Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, electrical installation work being carried out by the three women in their flat resulted in dust falling into the accused’s flat. The arguments and alleged abuse came to the fore almost a week later, after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, electrical installation work being carried out by the three women in their flat resulted in dust falling into the accused’s flat. The arguments and alleged abuse came to the fore almost a week later, after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case was registered against the couple under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351 (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Provisions of the SC/ST Act were later invoked against Ruby Jain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered against the couple under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351 (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Provisions of the SC/ST Act were later invoked against Ruby Jain. {{/usCountry}}

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A Delhi court had last month granted 30-day interim bail to the couple to observe their conduct during the period.

The court had noted that the accused were seen holding sticks during the confrontation and that their behaviour reflected considerable aggression towards the victims.

The court said, “It must be remembered that when a person assails a fellow citizen on the basis of caste, tribe, region or lineage, the injury inflicted is not merely personal but strikes at the very foundation of fraternity which binds the citizens of our great Republic together.”

During the interim relief, the court had imposed multiple conditions, including that the couple shall abide by their undertaking to vacate the premises where they were residing on or before the end of the month to avoid further confrontation with the victims.

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The court also directed that the accused shall not contact, intimidate or threaten any of the victims or witnesses so as to create fear or apprehension in their minds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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