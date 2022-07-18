Man, 2 others held for killing his live-in partner, dumping her body
A 43-year-old man has been arrested, along with his brother and friend, for allegedly murdering his live-in partner at their house in south Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension and dumping her body in a car that they abandoned on a service lane along the Yamuna Expressway at Dankaur near Gautam Budh Nagar, the police said on Sunday.
The man strangled his live-in partner after an altercation between them after the man paid ₹480 for items that his neighbour ordered from an e-commerce site, the police said.
The murder took place on June 26 and the arrests of the woman’s live-in partner, Om Prakash, and his brother, Rajkumar, 45, were made on July 5, three days after the couple’s landlord informed the police that the woman, Julekha Bibi Khan, was missing.
The third suspect, Sanjay (who goes by his first name), was arrested last week, the police said. All three work as drivers.
A kidnapping case was filed after the landlord told the police that he suspected Prakash’s role in her disappearance.
The police said that footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood revealed that on June 26, three men took the woman away in a black Maruti Swift Dzire. The woman “appeared unconscious” in the footage, said the police.
The suspects were identified and Omprakash and his brother Rajkumar were arrested on July 5 from Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi.
“Omprakash said he strangled his live-in partner... He informed his brother and friend, and they helped him dump her body in the car, which they abandoned in Dankaur,” said a police officer.
The investigating team reached Dankaur and learnt that local police had recovered the body, but cremated it after the autopsy because nobody turned up to identify the deceased and claim her body
-
Simranjit Mann insulting Jallianwala Bagh victims by justifying grandfather’s actions: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of “defending the shameful act” of his maternal grandfather, who honoured General Reginald Dyer with a 'siropa' at the Akal Takht after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. AAP's Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said MP Mann should refrain from making such baseless statements and also apologise publicly for hurting people's sentiments.
-
2 women, four teens die by suicide in Hisar, Sonepat
Two women died by suicide with their teenaged children in Hisar and Sonepat in two separate cases on Sunday. In the first case, upset over being given a “cheap” laptop, a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two children in Hisar on Sunday morning. The woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter died on the spot. Their post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Agroha.
-
MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers' issues.
-
Basmati prices touch ₹4,000 per quintal in Haryana
With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”
-
Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from her mother. One of the men who raped her has been arrested. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.
