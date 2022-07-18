Man, 2 others held for killing his live-in partner, dumping her body

A 43-year-old man has been arrested, along with his brother and friend, for allegedly murdering his live-in partner at their house in south Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension and dumping her body in a car that they abandoned on a service lane along the Yamuna Expressway at Dankaur near Gautam Budh Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The man strangled his live-in partner after an altercation between them after the man paid ₹480 for items that his neighbour ordered from an e-commerce site, the police said.

The murder took place on June 26 and the arrests of the woman’s live-in partner, Om Prakash, and his brother, Rajkumar, 45, were made on July 5, three days after the couple’s landlord informed the police that the woman, Julekha Bibi Khan, was missing.

The third suspect, Sanjay (who goes by his first name), was arrested last week, the police said. All three work as drivers.

A kidnapping case was filed after the landlord told the police that he suspected Prakash’s role in her disappearance.

The police said that footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood revealed that on June 26, three men took the woman away in a black Maruti Swift Dzire. The woman “appeared unconscious” in the footage, said the police.

The suspects were identified and Omprakash and his brother Rajkumar were arrested on July 5 from Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi.

“Omprakash said he strangled his live-in partner... He informed his brother and friend, and they helped him dump her body in the car, which they abandoned in Dankaur,” said a police officer.

The investigating team reached Dankaur and learnt that local police had recovered the body, but cremated it after the autopsy because nobody turned up to identify the deceased and claim her body