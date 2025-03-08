Man, 67, dies after stray bull attack in Delhi

A 67-year-old man was killed allegedly in a bull attack after the animal tossed him in the air and hit him with its horns in Alipur on Friday morning, police said, adding that shortly after, another septuagenarian was injured by the animal. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said that the victim was identified as Ashok Kumar, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun who worked as a security guard in Nehru Enclave.

Police said that eyewitnesses informed that Kumar was returning home from his night duty when a stray bull allegedly assaulted him by tossing him in the air multiple times and hitting him with horns.

“Police met another man, 60-year-old Ram Lakhan, who said that after assaulting Kumar, the stray bull also hit him with its horns but he did not sustain any major injury,” an officer said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in the death.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation officials arrived at the spot and captured the bull, police said.

The stray cattle menace has become prevalent across the city, with at least two people dying in August last year. On August 13, a 75-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by a cow in Rohini, while just two days later, another man was killed when his motorcycle struck a cow on Outer Ring Road near Burari.