Man arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi’s Maujpur
A 30-year-old man was arrested following exchange of fire in north east Delhi’s narrow lanes of Maujpur area on Tuesday night, police said, adding that they have also apprehended two women and a transgender person in connection with the case.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the arrested man as Almas Khan alias Allu alias Salman, a resident of Seelampur, and said he is involved in 12 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, robbery, and snatching among others.
Police said that on June 20, a case of motorcycle jacking was reported in Shastri Park area. The next day, a similar case was reported in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar; however, the suspect was stopped by traffic police and prosecuted because he couldn’t produce valid documents, police said. “Traffic police had taken a photograph of the suspect. When CCTV footage was scanned, this helped the team identify the suspect,” a senior police officer said.
On Tuesday night, police received information that the suspect was in a house located on the fourth floor of a building in Maujpur near Kaneja Masjid. “Upon recce, it was found that it is a multi-storey building located in an extremely narrow street in a densely populated area. Several families reside in the building. Keeping in view the topography of the area, a raiding party was sent to the house around 11.15pm,” Sain said.
Police said that the two women and the transgender person manhandled the police personnel in order to push them away from the door. “When the team tried to enter, Almas, who was inside the room, opened fire. Police then retaliated and a bullet hit him,” Sain said, adding that he was immediately shifted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment and arrested upon discharge.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics