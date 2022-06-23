Man arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi’s Maujpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested following exchange of fire in north east Delhi’s narrow lanes of Maujpur area on Tuesday night, police said, adding that they have also apprehended two women and a transgender person in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the arrested man as Almas Khan alias Allu alias Salman, a resident of Seelampur, and said he is involved in 12 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, robbery, and snatching among others.

Police said that on June 20, a case of motorcycle jacking was reported in Shastri Park area. The next day, a similar case was reported in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar; however, the suspect was stopped by traffic police and prosecuted because he couldn’t produce valid documents, police said. “Traffic police had taken a photograph of the suspect. When CCTV footage was scanned, this helped the team identify the suspect,” a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday night, police received information that the suspect was in a house located on the fourth floor of a building in Maujpur near Kaneja Masjid. “Upon recce, it was found that it is a multi-storey building located in an extremely narrow street in a densely populated area. Several families reside in the building. Keeping in view the topography of the area, a raiding party was sent to the house around 11.15pm,” Sain said.

Police said that the two women and the transgender person manhandled the police personnel in order to push them away from the door. “When the team tried to enter, Almas, who was inside the room, opened fire. Police then retaliated and a bullet hit him,” Sain said, adding that he was immediately shifted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment and arrested upon discharge.