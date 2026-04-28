New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his co-worker following a quarrel over using the victim's phone in south Delhi's Begumpur area, an official said on Tuesday. Man arrested for killing co-worker in south Delhi's Begumpur for using phone

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 27 and 28 at a jhuggi in Malviya Nagar, they said.

A PCR call regarding a murder was received, following which a team rushed to the spot. The complainant, identified as Ranjit Yadav, told police that a quarrel had broken out earlier in the night between Shatrughan and Rakesh alias Kaily, but was later pacified.

"All of them went to sleep after the dispute was settled. However, around 1 am, the complainant heard a noise and found that Rakesh had attacked Shatrughan on the neck with a wooden stick while he was asleep," a senior police officer said.

The injured was immediately shifted to AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead, police said. A crime team inspected the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had consumed alcohol and got into a dispute after he used Shatrughan's mobile phone. Though the matter was initially resolved, the accused later assaulted the victim, leading to his death, police said.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Kaily, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, has been arrested. Police said he has been living in Delhi for the past six to seven years and was working as a scrap collector under a contractor in Begumpur.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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