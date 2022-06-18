Man arrested for killing partner in Vasant Kunj over ‘marriage’; killed wife 11 years ago too
New Delhi: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his partner in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on May 24, said officials on Friday.
Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the accused -- identified as a resident of Vasant Kunj’s Masoodpur village -- allegedly also killed his wife in 2011, and was arrested back then and sent to Tihar jail for eight years, said the DCP.
On May 24, police recovered an unidentified woman’s body from a vacant plot near Church Road in Vasant Kunj, and identifying her body was the biggest challenge, said the DCP, adding that a dedicated police team has been investigating the case since then.
“It was inferred that the place from where the body was recovered was at a considerable distance from the main road, and could only be visited by the local residents. Also, a carry bag with a Mehrauli shop’s name was found. So, the police team focused on Mehrauli, Fatehpur Beri, Vasant Kunj and Kapashera areas during the investigation to zero down on the suspect. Police contacted ladies’ tailors from these areas to check if they could identify the body. Finally, the body of the deceased, who was a resident of Mehrauli, whose family reported a missing woman complaint on May 22, was identified,” said the DCP.
Police said that the victim’s husband, children and parents were interrogated and it was revealed during the investigation that the woman worked as a house help in Church Road’s Shanti Kunj, Vasant Kunj area. “While analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas, police spotted the woman with a man on the day of the incident. Police zeroed down on the man, and arrested him on Thursday,” according to the DCP.
The accused revealed during interrogation that “he was in a relationship with the deceased”. “When she started forcing him to marry her, he made a plan, and killed her,” said the DCP, adding that the accused -- who was in an inebriated state on the day of the incident -- took the woman to a secluded placeon his bicycle, had consensual intercourse with her, and then hit her head with a brick and killed her. He later dumped her body at the vacant plot near Church Road and escaped.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
