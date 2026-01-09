Man dies after peepal tree branch falls during pruning in west Delhi

A 45-year-old man died after a branch from Peepal tree (Ficus religiosa) fell on him while he was walking on a road in west Delhi’s Naraina area on Thursday. The incident occurred during early morning pruning work. Police said they are verifying claims of barricading made by Public Works Department. (Getty Images)

The workers were pruning the tree, a task assigned by the PWD, when a branch fell on his head. Police said the deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Naraina village, was a tea seller and was on his way to work in the morning.

Senior officers said staffers were pruning the tree early morning around 6-7 am when the incident took place.

DCP (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “We were told that a man was injured after part of a tree fell on him. The man was immediately taken to RML Hospital by locals, however, he was declared brought dead by the doctors”

Kumar was on his way to buy milk for his shop in the morning and was hardly 100 metres away when the branch fell on him.

A senior police officer said, “The tree is very old and must be 20-30 feet tall. The branch hit Kumar on the head and he collapsed. People rushed to help him but it was too late. There was negligence from the staffer’s side. They should have been careful cutting trees in the road.”

Police informed Singh’s family about the incident and are waiting for them to receive the body.

An FIR has been registered under sections of causing death by negligence against the staffers.

“We haven’t named anyone in the FIR. We are trying to ascertain which agency, contractor and /or official was in charge of the work” said another officer.

Singh sustained serious injuries and died at the spot, said the police. He had been running the tea cart for over 10 years and lives with his family near the shop.

Meanwhile, PWD in an official statement said that the victim had “forcibly” entered the restricted area where pruning was being done. The statement said, “ This is an unfortunate incident, and our thoughts are with the bereaved family. As per the preliminary report from field staff, the area was fully barricaded and pruning work was being carried out using a hydra machine with all necessary permissions in place for tree cutting.”

It added, “Despite repeated warnings, the man forcibly entered the restricted zone. A thorough investigation has been ordered, and if any lapse is found on the part of the contractor or PWD officials, strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

Police said they are verifying PWD’s allegations on barricading and forcible entry and are conducting an enquiry.