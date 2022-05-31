Man drowns in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur
NEW DELHI: A man, in his 40s, drowned in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur after the area was flooded following heavy rain on Monday, deputy police commissioner Esha Pandey said on Tuesday.
Pandey said they received a call regarding the drowning around 10.22 pm. She added a team from the Prahladpur police station rushed to the spot where it was found an underpass was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. “Fire brigade and emergency rescue team were also called at the spot. Divers from the rescue team fished out the dead body after searching for half an hour.”
Pandey said the man was reportedly on his way to Badarpur even as barricades were installed to restrict the movement at the railway underpass. She added they were trying to ascertain the man’s identity and that they have started a probe and registered a case.
On July 27 last year, a 27-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie when the Pul Prahaladpur underpass was flooded
On Monday, the thunderstorm in Delhi left three people dead. A 50-year-old man died in the Jama Masjid area when a portion of a balcony of his neighbour’s house fell on him. In Angoori Bagh, a 65-year-old homeless man was crushed to death when a tree fell.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics