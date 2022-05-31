Man drowns in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur

NEW DELHI: A man, in his 40s, drowned in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur after the area was flooded following heavy rain on Monday, deputy police commissioner Esha Pandey said on Tuesday.

Pandey said they received a call regarding the drowning around 10.22 pm. She added a team from the Prahladpur police station rushed to the spot where it was found an underpass was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. “Fire brigade and emergency rescue team were also called at the spot. Divers from the rescue team fished out the dead body after searching for half an hour.”

Pandey said the man was reportedly on his way to Badarpur even as barricades were installed to restrict the movement at the railway underpass. She added they were trying to ascertain the man’s identity and that they have started a probe and registered a case.

On July 27 last year, a 27-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie when the Pul Prahaladpur underpass was flooded

On Monday, the thunderstorm in Delhi left three people dead. A 50-year-old man died in the Jama Masjid area when a portion of a balcony of his neighbour’s house fell on him. In Angoori Bagh, a 65-year-old homeless man was crushed to death when a tree fell.