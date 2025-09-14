Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Man found dead in Delhi hotel room after party with friends

PTI |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 01:42 pm IST

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Garg had checked into the hotel earlier in the day and later hosted a party in the room with some friends.

A man died in a hotel in northeast Delhi allegedly after he fell unconscious after a party with friends in his room, police said on Sunday.

Police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained they are awaiting the post-mortem report for more clarity.(HT File)
Police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained they are awaiting the post-mortem report for more clarity.

According to police, the control room received information at 9.30 pm on Saturday about a person found unconscious at 2nd Pusta in New Usmanpur.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found the man, Mohit Garg, a resident of Brahmpuri, lying unconscious in the room," a police officer said.

He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been preserved at GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Garg had checked into the hotel earlier in the day and later hosted a party in the room with some friends. After the gathering, he suddenly fell unconscious.

The forensic team inspected the crime scene, collected samples, and other evidence from the room.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and an investigation is underway to identify and question people who were present at the party and establish the sequence of events leading to the incident, police said.

