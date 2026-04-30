Man held for beating to death wife in Sonia Vihar over financial issues

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Wednesday evening, police said adding that the accused was arrested. Investigation revealed that the two used to fight often over monetary issues, a police officer said (Representative photo)

Sonia Vihar police station received information on Wednesday about a woman lying unconscious at a house on 5th Pushta. A team rushed to the spot and shifted her to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The crime and forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) on charges of murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Investigation revealed that the two used to fight often over monetary issues. A similar fight happened on Wednesday evening and their four-year-old son was present in the house. They both physically hurt each other, following which the man beat her to death,” the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said, adding that investigation is underway.