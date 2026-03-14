Man held for girlfriend's murder at Delhi hotel was angry over ‘marriage pressure’, had sex before killing her

The Delhi Police arrested a man in Delhi a day after his girlfriend was found dead at a hotel in the city. Investigation has so far revealed that the accused, 24-year-old Abhishek Tiwari, was “angry” because his girlfriend was persistent on marrying him. The woman was found dead in the hotel room after the police forced the door of the room open on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

The 25-year-old was found strangled to death inside a hotel room in Delhi's Lahori Gate, following a which a probe was launched to look for the man who had checked into the hotel with her.

The deceased, a resident of the Maujpur area, worked as an accountant at a shop in the Chandni Chowk, as reported by HT earlier. The incident came to light when the staff of the hotel, where the deceased had checked in with Tiwari, alerted the police saying that the guest in the room wasn't responding despite repeated knocks.

Police forced open the door and found the woman’s body half covered with a blanket on the bed. Police said large amount of blood was found on the bed and some bloodstains were seen on clothes lying nearby.

Killer had sex with woman before murder According to police, the deceased had checked in to the hotel with Tiwari on Wednesday afternoon and he left after locking the room from outside at around 5pm. Investigators told HT that Tiwari was identified based on CCTV footage from the hotel and was arrested from the Shahdara area on Friday.

Tiwari and the deceased woman had met two years ago through a common friend, DCP (north) Raja Banthia told HT. During the interrogation, Tiwari told police that he planned to kill the woman as she was pressuring him for marriage.

“He called her to meet him at a hotel room, had physical relations with her there and later strangled her to death,” Banthia said.

The 25-year-old woman lived with her parents, grandmother and younger sister. Tiwari, a resident of Shahdara, a BCom student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

With inputs from Jignasa Sinha