Man held for killing father-son duo in south Delhi housing society attack

Delhi Police arrested a man early on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a father-son duo to death and injuring their relative inside a housing society in south Delhi’s Alaknanda after a dispute between neighbouring families turned violent.

Representational image.

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The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, was held after he allegedly attacked his neighbours following a heated argument on Friday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal said, “A PCR call was made by locals who complained that a resident killed another resident. The father-son duo succumbed to their injuries while the cousin sustained injuries. The accused has been identified and detained, and further investigation is underway.”

Police said the victims — Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27) — were rushed to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where they were declared dead on arrival. A relative, Rahul, is undergoing treatment, they said.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over financial and parking issues between the two families, which escalated into a violent confrontation outside their residence around 6.15pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents alleged delays in medical assistance as they transported the injured to hospital themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents alleged delays in medical assistance as they transported the injured to hospital themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police have registered an FIR at CR Park police station on charges of murder and collected forensic evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have registered an FIR at CR Park police station on charges of murder and collected forensic evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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