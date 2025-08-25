A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a one-year-old girl in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera, police said, adding that the accused and the girl’s family are tenants in separate rooms of the same house. Man held for raping one-yr-old co-tenant in Kapashera

The girl’s family and the accused are labourers.

Police said that at around 9am on Saturday, the man took the toddler to his room on the pretext of playing with her. Her mother, also the complainant in the case, told police that she let him take the baby because he was known to the family.

“The mother said that after some time, she heard her daughter cry. When she knocked, she found that the room was locked from inside.So she pushed it open and saw the child’s clothes had been removed and she was bleeding,” a police officer said.

According to police, the accused — who was drunk at the time of the incident — was apprehended from the spot.

Police were informed and on reaching the spot, they found the mother holding her daughter, who was crying.

The child was shifted to a hospital with her mother for medical examination, an officer said. She is admitted and will be under observation for around two days.

A case under charges of rape and relevant sections of Pocso Act has been being registered and further probe is underway, police said.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl and threatening her in an abandoned building in Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday night. The accused was caught at the crime scene by locals who assaulted him before handing him over to police.