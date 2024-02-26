Man held for raping teenager after she gives birth to baby

A 26-year-old tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl after she gave birth to a child at the Civil Hospital in Faridabad in December last year, police said on Monday. The police finally got a breakthrough in the investigation when they discovered that the parents were in continuous touch with a person who had left their locality. (HT FILE)

Investigators said that the victim, a class-IX student in a private school, lived with her parents in Ballabgarh Sadar. They said that the suspect was a graduate and was the victim’s neighbour due to which her mother had asked him to give her tuition.

According to the police, the incident took place in April 2023 when the teacher sexually assaulted her twice at his residence, but the victim and her mother kept quiet about the crime fearing social apathy.

Investigators said that the hospital authorities had alerted the police about the minor’s delivery following which a FIR was immediately registered under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sadar police station on December 25.

Ballabgarh women’s police station house officer, Inspector Poonam Kumari, who was handling the investigation, said that a special investigation team under Rajesh Duggal, deputy commissioner of police, Ballabgarh, was formed since there were no clues in connection with the case.

“The victim and her parents were completely hostile. The victim’s mother alleged in the FIR that her daughter was returning from school in April last year when someone gave her ‘prasad’ laced with sedatives, eating which she fell unconscious. She alleged that after gaining consciousness, she suffered from immense abdominal pain for a few days,” the SHO said.

Police said they finally got a breakthrough in the investigation to find that the parents were in continuous touch with a person who had left their locality.

Rakesh Kumar Lohan, assistant commissioner of police, Tigaon, said that after multiple rounds of counselling, it surfaced that the suspect who had left the locality earlier used to give her tuitions.

“The suspect was married and had a minor daughter. After further investigation, it became clear that he had raped the victim. On the basis of evidence, we finally arrested him on February 22 from an automobile spare part manufacturing factory in Prithla where he was currently working,” the ACP said.

Investigators said that the victim’s parents had given up the child for adoption and she was being counselled regularly to overcome the trauma.