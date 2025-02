New Delhi, The Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth around ₹1.9 crore from a house in the Greater Kailash area here, police said on Friday. Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash from south Delhi house

With the arrest of Sanjay Kumar Malik, the police said they busted an Odisha-based gang of thieves who allegedly posed as domestic help and carried out burglaries at their employers’ houses.

On October 14 last year, the police received information about a theft at a house in Greater Kailash-II where a woman informed them that jewellery and ₹1.30 crore in cash had been stolen from her house after the almirah was broken into. Her servant, Shakti Pati, was also missing, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage and found that the servant, along with three other accused including Malik, had committed the burglary.

The police traced Malik's location to Odisha, following which he was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan.

Malik disclosed that the stolen gold jewellery was kept in Sanjay Van in Mehrauli under the bushes. Upon checking the location, the jewellery was recovered, he said.

Malik further revealed that the gang would come to Delhi in groups, rent accommodations in various parts of the city, and frequently change rooms. They would search for employment as domestic help. Once hired as cooks or other help, the member who entered the house would conduct surveillance for a few days and share the details with his gang members, Chauhan said.

After finding the right time, he would call the other members of the gang, who would then burgle the house and flee with the stolen articles. They would later divide the stolen goods among themselves, police said.

Stolen jewellery, including 90 items of gold, diamonds, and stones worth around ₹90 lakh, was recovered, they added.

