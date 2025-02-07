Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash from south Delhi house

PTI |
Feb 07, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash from south Delhi house

New Delhi, The Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth around 1.9 crore from a house in the Greater Kailash area here, police said on Friday.

Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash from south Delhi house
Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash from south Delhi house

With the arrest of Sanjay Kumar Malik, the police said they busted an Odisha-based gang of thieves who allegedly posed as domestic help and carried out burglaries at their employers’ houses.

On October 14 last year, the police received information about a theft at a house in Greater Kailash-II where a woman informed them that jewellery and 1.30 crore in cash had been stolen from her house after the almirah was broken into. Her servant, Shakti Pati, was also missing, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage and found that the servant, along with three other accused including Malik, had committed the burglary.

The police traced Malik's location to Odisha, following which he was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan.

Malik disclosed that the stolen gold jewellery was kept in Sanjay Van in Mehrauli under the bushes. Upon checking the location, the jewellery was recovered, he said.

Malik further revealed that the gang would come to Delhi in groups, rent accommodations in various parts of the city, and frequently change rooms. They would search for employment as domestic help. Once hired as cooks or other help, the member who entered the house would conduct surveillance for a few days and share the details with his gang members, Chauhan said.

After finding the right time, he would call the other members of the gang, who would then burgle the house and flee with the stolen articles. They would later divide the stolen goods among themselves, police said.

Stolen jewellery, including 90 items of gold, diamonds, and stones worth around 90 lakh, was recovered, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On