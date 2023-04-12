Seven-year-old girl raped by man hired to paint house in Delhi’s Ghazipur

A 28-year-old man hired to paint a house in east Delhi’s Ghazipur raped the family’s seven-year-old daughter, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the accused, identified as Sajid (single name), was painting the house. The girl’s mother stepped out to buy some groceries, leaving the child alone with Sajid, police said.

“Sajid sexually assaulted the child during the absence of any adult in the house at that time,” said an officer, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Police said the mother returned home and allegedly found Sajid assaulting the child, following which she restrained him and raised an alarm. However, by the time the police reached the spot, the suspect managed to free himself and flee, officers said.

The girl was medically examined and sent for counselling, while a police team searched for Sajid and finally arrested him from his home in Mayur Vihar Phase 3’s Mulla Colony, officers said.

Amrutha Guguloth, deputy commissioner of police (east), said, “Sajid has been booked for rape and molestation, and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.”