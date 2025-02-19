Man injected with drug, killed for ultrasound machine in north Delhi

Weeks after a 68-year-old medical equipment store owner was injected with ketamine and strangled to death inside his shop in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, the Delhi Police arrested a quack and two ward boys for robbing the victim, injecting him with the drug, and strangling him over an ultrasound machine, officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Police recovered the stolen ultrasound machine, Singh’s laptop, bag, chequebooks, and the car used in the crime. (File Photo)

The incident took place on February 1 when the deceased, Ranbir Singh, was found lying in a pool of blood inside his basement store at a shopping complex in Vivekanandpuri, Sarai Rohilla. Singh, a resident of East Moti Bagh, sold ultrasound and other medical equipment and also exported machines to clients. According to police, Singh’s body was discovered by locals and customers after lying in the shop for four to five hours.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said, “Singh was lying on the floor, and no external injuries were visible. A crime team inspected the scene. He was first taken to Hindu Rao Hospital and later shifted to Maulana Azad Medical College, where a medical board conducted his autopsy. It was found that he was injected with ketamine (used in anaesthesia). He died of a drug overdose.”

Investigators found that Singh, who had kidney issues, was given a heavy dose of ketamine, an anaesthetic, which led to complications, causing him to vomit blood and die. His son informed the police that an ultrasound machine, a laptop, and other articles were missing from the store, indicating a robbery, officers said.

Police examined over 300 CCTV cameras in the shopping complex and surrounding areas. Banthia said, “It was a blind murder since nobody had an idea about any personal enmity or the robbery angle. We scanned over 300 CCTVs at the shopping complex and nearby areas and analysed footage for days and then identified three suspects arriving at the basement store around the time of the murder. We traced their movement and identified a car used in the crime.”

Raids were conducted in Bhagra and Muzaffarnagar, where police found the accused and held them on Monday and Tuesday. Police said the main accused, Parvez Alam, a quack, was arrested from his clinic in Bhagra, where the stolen ultrasound machine was recovered. The machine is valued at approximately ₹3.5 lakh. Two accomplices, Nikhil Kumar, 19, and Md Nasir, 30, both ward boys and Alam’s friends, were also arrested for murder and robbery.

During interrogation, Alam confessed to the crime, stating that he had been trying to acquire an ultrasound machine for his practice but found the prices too high. “Eight months ago, he found Singh’s store online and visited to buy the machine but couldn’t afford it. After failing to acquire one elsewhere, he planned to rob Singh last month. On the day of the murder, he and his associates went to Singh’s shop, negotiated a final price, then overpowered him, injected him with ketamine, and strangled him before stealing the items,” Banthia explained.

