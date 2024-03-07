Man killed day before wedding in Delhi

A 29-year-old man was murdered with sharp-edged weapons in Devli Extension in south Delhi on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, hours before his wedding procession was to leave for his would-be bride’s residence, police officers aware of the case said on Thursday, adding that the victim’s father is missing and is considered a possible suspect in the murder. Gaurav Singhal. (HT Photo)

The police identified the deceased as Gaurav Singhal, a gym owner, and added that they have registered a murder case at the Tigri police station. They did not share Singhal’s father’s name.

Investigators probing the case said that Singhal’s family, along with the wedding guests, were dancing to music in a different building in the neighbourhood when the crime is suspected to have taken place.They said that a long trail of blood led to the room where Singhal’s body was discovered, suggesting that the body was dragged inside the room to avoid immediate discovery of the crime. Police also discovered several shoe marks of different sizes in and around the room, leading them to suspect that more than one person was involved in the murder.

Officers said they are exploring at least two possibilities — that Singhal was killed by some assailants who then kidnapped his father, or that Singhal was killed by his father and his associates who then fled.

“We are yet to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the murder. Singhal’s father is missing, and his mobile phone is switched off... The case will be clearer only when we find the father and question him. We are also probing other possibilities,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

Another police officer aware of the case said that an initial investigation into the case has revealed that Singhal did not want to get married, but was being pressured by his father.

“Through local enquiry, we have learnt that Singhal was in love with another woman and wanted to marry her. His family did not approve of his relationship. We have learnt that Singhal and his father often had altercations over that issue. All these claims are subject to verification. Further probe is on,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.