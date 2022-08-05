Man killed in hit-and-run in Janakpuri
NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was killed in a case of hit and run in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that they’re yet to identify the offending vehicle.
Deputy commissioner of police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that a control room call was received early morning regarding an accident. When police reached the spot, they found an unknown person lying unconscious on the road and a black scooty in accidental condition. There was no other vehicle. The injured was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, crime team was called the scene of crime and a case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered .
Police said that the during the course of investigation, the identity of deceased was revealed as Naveen Mohar, resident of Chawwla. “The deceased was employed in Delhi Transport Corporation as a conductor. Efforts are being made to identify the accused and offending vehicle,” Bansal said adding that CCTV footage is being obtained and scanned.
-
Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and Goel. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
-
Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International airport by the Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.
-
Modi gave an all-inclusive govt in eight years, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all inclusive and all reaching government in the last eight years. “In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place. We have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society,” he said.
-
Sisodia reviews the progress of streetscaping project
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD minister charge, has directed the department to take action against the contractors who are not following safety regulations during the streetscaping work at the 16 pilot stretches. Sisodia reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project on Thursday and similar reviews will now be carried out on weekly basis, the minister has stated.
-
Light to moderate showers in most parts of Delhi today: IMD
Parts of Delhi got moderate rain on Thursday, with the maximum temperature unchanged from the previous day at 34.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon trough has moved rapidly across Delhi and is currently south of the Capital, with only light to moderate spells of rainfall expected in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics