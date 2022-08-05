Man killed in hit-and-run in Janakpuri

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was killed in a case of hit and run in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that they’re yet to identify the offending vehicle.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that a control room call was received early morning regarding an accident. When police reached the spot, they found an unknown person lying unconscious on the road and a black scooty in accidental condition. There was no other vehicle. The injured was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, crime team was called the scene of crime and a case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered .

Police said that the during the course of investigation, the identity of deceased was revealed as Naveen Mohar, resident of Chawwla. “The deceased was employed in Delhi Transport Corporation as a conductor. Efforts are being made to identify the accused and offending vehicle,” Bansal said adding that CCTV footage is being obtained and scanned.