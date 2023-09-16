Man killed, wife hurt after quarrel over parking in Delhi

A 45-year-old man was murdered and his wife suffered stab wounds after a group of six people burst into their house in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar following a quarrel that stemmed from a parking dispute, police officers said on Saturday, adding that they have arrested three people and have apprehended one minor in connection with the case.

Police said the victims, identified as Arvind and Rekha Mandal, knew the main accused, Manoj Haldar, and the two families would frequently have confrontations over Arvind’s parking of his motorcycle in front of Haldar’s house at Aali Vihar in Sarita Vihar. On Friday, however, the quarrel took a deadly turn after Haldar gathered a people to attack the Mandals, leading to Arvind’s death, investigators said.

Haldar, the main accused is still absconding, they said.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said Friday’s quarrel began with an altercation between Arvind and Haldar.

“Around 5pm, Arvind Mandal, a resident of Aali Vihar and a driver by profession, was returning along with his eight-year-old son Aakash from school. When they reached Kali Mandir Road, near Priyanka Camp in Sarita Vihar, Arvind got into an altercation with Manoj Haldar, with whom he had previous enmity,” Deo said.

The issue, however, was resolved and Arvind and his son returned home, the DCP said.

“Later, at around 9.30 pm, six people burst into Arvind’s house, and attacked him and his wife with sharp-edged weapons. Arvind sustained serious injuries as the accused stabbed him in the chest and hand, while Rekha was hit on the head with an iron rod while attempting to save her husband,” Deo said, adding that Aakash, who hid under a bed during the attack, was left unharmed.

The DCP said the police control room received a call about the attack at 9.42 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot, only to find that Arvind and Rekha had been taken to a nearby hospital. He said Arvind died during treatment, while Rekha is out of danger.

Arvind is the sole bread earner of the Mandal family, Deo said.

Police then registered a case at the Sarita Vihar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

Deo said three of the attackers have been arrested, while the fourth — a juvenile — has been apprehended.

“The arrested have been identified as Raju Patra, 26, Ravi Lal alias Gollu, 19, and Shambu Parmik, 26, while the juvenile is 17-years-old — all are residents of Madanpur Khadar. Two people, identified as Vijay Patra alias Ponchu, 20, and Halder are still absconding. Raids are being conducted at their different possible hideouts,” the DCP said.

