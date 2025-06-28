Man kills father in north Delhi

A 26-year-old man allegedly shot his father dead in north Delhi’s Timarpur area on Thursday evening after an argument, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and police are evaluating his mental health conditions. A case of murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Timarpur police station. (Representational image)

The victim, Surender Singh, 60, was a retired sub-inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and was packing on Thursday to move out with his family to their ancestral village in Uttarakhand. The family had been living in a government accommodation in Timarpur for several years.

While the luggage was loaded onto a tempo, his son Deepak Singh insisted on going in the tempo. Surender, however, told him to accompany the family on a bus instead.

“The refusal enraged Deepak and he got his father’s licensed double-barrel gun and fired at him inside their house,” a senior officer said.

Family members rushed Surender, bleeding and unconscious, to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deepak was arrested from the spot, and the weapon has been recovered. A case of murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Timarpur police station.