Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Sultanpuri, held

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death during a fight over a domestic dispute at their house in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Saturday, police said. According to police, the matter was reported from P-Block in Sultanpuri (Representative photo)

Police said the accused, identified as Anil Khiladi, a cab driver was drunk at the time of the incident, and strangled the woman in front of their two sons, who are aged 10 and 13 years.

According to police, the matter was reported from P-Block in Sultanpuri around 12pm by the couple’s neighbours, who stated that the duo was “violently fighting” inside their house and the children were crying.

DCP (outer) Sachin Sharma said, “A police team along with the station house officer (SHO) reached the spot. It was found that the woman, around 35 years of age, was lying unconscious on a mattress on the floor. A scarf had been tied around her neck and her husband was sitting in the same room.”

Police said Khiladi was taken into custody and the woman was immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

“The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The couple’s minor sons informed the police that their mother was killed by their father. A case is being registered under relevant sections of law,” added the DCP.

Police said the couple frequently fought over household work, food and other domestic disputes. “Though there were allegations from neighbours, there is no angle of infidelity as of now,” said a police officer.