    Man linked to Hashim Baba gang shot dead in Delhi’s Seelampur

    The Delhi Police cited an initial probe and said it suggests the killing of Misbah, facing at least seven criminal cases, may be linked to a gang rivalry

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 9:31 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    A 22-year-old man facing criminal cases was shot dead near Jama Masjid in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur late on Wednesday night. Police cited an initial probe and said it suggests the killing may be linked to a gang rivalry.

    Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Police said a team from Seelampur police station rushed to the scene found the man lying in a pool of blood after firing was reported around 10.40pm on Wednesday. The man was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was later identified as Misbah, a resident of Gali Jaffarabad, police said.

    An investigator said forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and a case has been registered. At least 20 empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

    “Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved,” a police officer said. He added that the killing appears to be gang-related and that the case was being investigated from all angles.

    Preliminary investigation showed that Misbah was associated with the Hashim Baba gang and faced at least seven cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and under the Arms Act.

    Police were scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning local sources to trace the shooters. “...rivalry between local gangs, etc, is being explored,” the officer said.

