Delhi man poses as traffic cop to steal luxury cars, arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested for posing as a traffic police officer to tow away old vehicles and luxury cars to a rented scrapyard in Kanjhawala, scrapping the vehicles for parts and selling them to a dealer in Mayapuri to make a quick buck, police said on Monday. His associate and the buyer of the parts were also held, police said. The thefts extended to luxury cars Toyota Camry and one of a BMW make, as the mastermind was in debt and wanted to settle his dues(Rep image)

The thefts extended to luxury cars Toyota Camry and one of a BMW make, as the mastermind was in debt and wanted to settle his dues. He mostly targeted localities in south Delhi, police said, adding they were probing to ascertain the number of thefts the gang committed.

It was immediately unclear how much debt the accused was in or how much the sale of car parts fetched.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Rohit Meena identified the accused as Vikas Singh, of Kusumpur Pahari, Mahender Singh, 55, of Pitampura, and Roshan Ahirwal, 24, of Mayapuri.

Another senior police officer involved in the probe said they unearthed the racket while working on a theft reported at the Vasant Kunj north police station. The complainant, of Vasant Kunj B block, alleged his Camry was stolen from outside his residence in the early hours of March 15.

Police said a scan of CCTV camera footage from near the scene of the crime revealed the vehicle was towed with a crane. “Interestingly, the man was wearing uniform of the traffic police,” the senior officer said.

Investigators obtained the registration number of the crane and contacted its operator, who told them that “a police officer” had hired his services and asked him to drop the vehicle at a scrapyard in Kanjhawala.

“At the Kanjhawala scrapyard, we found Mahender, the receiver of the car. He said the car had been dismantled. We recovered the remains of the Camry from his possession,” the officer said, adding that the accused was arrested on May 17.

Upon questioning him, police ascertained Vikas Singh posed as the traffic policeman and got the car towed on March 15 and that the two of them rented the scrapyard to dismantle vehicles. “Raids were conducted at Kusumpur Pahari and the accused was arrested on the same day,” the officer said.

According to the police, Vikas started running a gym on borrowed money in Vasant Kunj just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and was in debt as he had to shut it. Upon being confronted by debtors, he decided to steal cars and sell them, police said.

“He used to get details of old and expired vehicles from the RTO (mobile) applicationand target them in south Delhi. Sometimes, he would also target luxury cars parked outside the houses and target them late in the night while people were asleep,” the officer said.

He bought the traffic police uniform from Delhi Cantonment to evade being tracked, police said. “He hired the services of at least two crane operators. Their involvement is being probed,” the officer said.

Police said questioning the duo led them to Ahirwal, who was arrested on Sunday. Police recovered the engine and body of a Camry, body of a BMW, a traffic police uniform and a bike used in the crimes.