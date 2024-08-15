Man reports cattle slaughter in SE Delhi, police say bogus call

The Delhi Police scrambled into action on Wednesday morning after receiving a call about alleged cow slaughter at Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi, officers aware of the matter said. However, the call was later found to be bogus — police said the complainant, a cattle dealer, had sold four cows but made the fake complaint to get out of repaying a loan he had incurred. Officers said that cattle trader Abbas (goes by single name), 45, on Wednesday telephonically informed police that four out of his eight cows had been stolen and slaughtered at Yamuna Pushta near Jamia Nagar. (Representational image)

“We had registered a case for theft and illegal slaughtering case based on the complaint of the cattle trader. Investigation into the case revealed that he made false allegation and no such incidents happened. Further legal action is being taken accordingly,” additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Harsh Indora said.

Sharing details of the matter, officers said that cattle trader Abbas (goes by single name), 45, on Wednesday telephonically informed police that four out of his eight cows had been stolen and slaughtered at Yamuna Pushta near Jamia Nagar. He also claimed that he had found the remains of the cows.

“Since the call was made at a time when Delhi was in high alert due to Independence Day celebrations, police swung into action and began a probe to prevent an incident that could have flared up into communal tension from spiralling out of control,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

However, when forensic experts began probing what at first glance looked like blood, they found that it was actually a chemical that had been purposely spread. Also, scanning of CCTV footage did not reveal any cattle being taken towards Yamuna Pushta, and local enquiry contradicted the story of cattle theft, the officer said.

“After gathering sufficient evidence, Abbas was confronted and during grilling, he confessed to making the bogus call. He admitted that he had sold four cows to dairy farms,” the officer added.

A further investigation revealed that Abbas had borrowed money from a couple of people.

“To avoid returning the money and seek their sympathy, Abbas cooked up the story of theft and slaughtering of his cows,” said the officer, adding that police have cancelled the original FIR and are now filing a separate case against Abbas for the fake complaint.