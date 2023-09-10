Man scolds friend for beating wife in Delhi, killed

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh on Saturday for objecting to the accused assaulting his wife, police said on Sunday..

(Representational image)

Mingchang alias Jimmy, 26, was arrested, police said. He was booked for the murder of Robin Shrestha, a native of Nepal, they added.

Both of them lived in Munirka in rented accommodations, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Manoj C.While Shrestha used to live with his girlfriend, whose details were not known, at his residence for the last two years, Jimmy lives with his wife and two-year-old son at a house close to Shrestha’s, the officer said.

On Friday night, Jimmy and his family stayed at Shrestha’s house, as the former’s air conditioner was not working.

“Jimmy consumed alcohol at Shreshtha’s house after which he started abusing and assaulting his wife. Shrestha and his girlfriend intervened and asked Jimmy to behave properly. Jimmy, however, told Shrestha that they need not interfere between him and his family,” said DCP Manoj.

The argument intensified, during which Jimmy took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Shrestha in his chest, at around 4:30am. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Shrestha worked at a BPO in Noida.

Police were informed about the stabbing at around 5:48am. By then, the accused had fled to his house, from where he was later arrested, officers said.

Jimmy worked as a nail dresser, and used to train people from his house, where he had been living for two years. He originally belonged to Manipur.

“A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Jimmy and further probe is underway,” the DCP said.

