20-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, 8 minors held

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of minor boys in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi on Saturday evening, the Delhi Police said, adding that they apprehended eight boys in connection with the incident. The purported 57-second CCTV footage shows the group of boys surrounding Dilshad and attacking him with a knife multiple times. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Dilshad, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

DCP Chowdhary said a control room call was received at 7.30pm on Saturday from a private hospital that a man with multiple stab wounds was brought in. Police said that Dilshad was then referred to AIIMS and finally to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died. When police reached the hospital, he was found to be unfit for statement.

Police said that the incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the area. The purported 57-second footage shows the group of boys surrounding Dilshad and attacking him with a knife multiple times. The group is then seen walking away even as the victim walks in the opposite direction while bleeding from his stomach.

Police said that the attack was the result of a year-old personal enmity when the group of suspects and the victim’s group had an altercation over some issue. “The crime scene was inspected and the footage of the scene of the crime was seized,” the DCP added.

Dilshad’s family said he was sitting near an eatery when the boys attacked him, after which he walked home bleeding. “This happened close to the street where we reside. After the attack, he walked home and climbed up four floors before he collapsed on the floor. My mother called me as I was at a friend’s house. I rushed home and took him to Majidia Hospital,” said the victim’s brother Mohammed Shamshad, 26, who runs a shop in Nehru Place. The family claimed they were unaware of any rivalry between Dilshad and others.

“The interrogation revealed that an altercation took place about a year ago between the two groups leading to a physical fight. On Saturday evening, the suspects found Dilshad sitting alone and saw this as an opportunity to attack him,” a senior police officer associated with the case said adding that they verifying more details.

Police added sections of murder and further investigation is underway, they said.