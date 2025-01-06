A 35-year-old man allegedly shot at his younger brother after a dispute with the family on Monday in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, police said. The accused said he was enraged because the younger brother got married last year and he was still unmarried. Man shoots brother for ‘marrying before him’

According to police, Anand Mishra fled the spot after firing at his brother Anirudh Mishra, 29, who is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital and is stable. Police said Anirudh deals in sale and supply of protein and other health supplements from his residence in Mandawali while Anand works as a security guard and a bouncer at nightclubs.

Senior police officers said Anand is unmarried and a drug addict so his father disowned him in 2015 due to the addiction.

“Around a year ago, the family solemnised Anirudh’s wedding without informing Anand or inviting him to the function. When Anand learnt about it, he became angry and was unhappy with his family because they did not think about getting him married first,” an officer, asking not to be named, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said that the incident occurred at 12.13pm, and the case was registered at Madhu Vihar police station.

At around 8am on Monday, Anand reached his parents’ home and was wandering around in the neighbourhood. Around 11.30am, he went to his home and began quarrelling with his parents, accusing them of disowning him as part of a conspiracy. Anirudh was not present at the house, and he was out at a gym.

“Around noon, as Anirudh returned from the gym, Anand became furious so he took out a gun and fired a bullet at Anirudh with the intention to kill him. Luckily, the bullet hit Anirudh’s upper left arm. We are conducting raids at Anand’s possible hideouts in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR),” the officer added.

Police said they could not record Anirudh’s statement as doctors declared him unfit for the purpose. A case of firing and attempt to murder has been registered against Anand.