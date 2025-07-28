Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Man shot in the head by friend while making reel; 2 held, 1 on run: Delhi Police

Hemani Bhandari
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 05:48 am IST

A 24-year-old man was critically injured by a gunshot to the head during an alleged accidental shooting while filming a social media reel.

A 24-year-old man was critically injured by a gunshot to the head on Sunday morning, in what his friends claim was an accidental shooting while filming a social media reel after a night of partying and drinking. However, police said these are only claims by the victim’s friends, and the exact sequence of events is yet to be determined.

The victim, Gautam Saini, a resident of Garhi Vajidpur in Bhonshi, Gurugram, is a taxi driver, said deputy commissioner of police (South East) Hemant Tiwari. (Representational image)
The victim, Gautam Saini, a resident of Garhi Vajidpur in Bhonshi, Gurugram, is a taxi driver, said deputy commissioner of police (South East) Hemant Tiwari. A case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act has been registered, Tiwari added.

“The initial claims about making the reel could be a fabricated story,” said an officer aware of the matter.

Police said Apollo Hospital informed them at 6.07am about a man being admitted with a gunshot wound. A police team arrived on the scene and learned that the victim, identified as Saini, was brought to the hospital by a friend, whom police spoke to, officers said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the injury was caused by a gunshot to the forehead. We have taken two of Saini’s friends in custody while the third is on the run,” said Tiwari.

A police officer said that Saini was at the house of one of his friends in Badarpur on Saturday night. “Saini spent the night partying with three of his friends. The friend at the hospital said that early in the morning, they were making a reel in which a gun was to be fired. A friend, identified as Rakesh, fired the gun, and the bullet hit Saini in the head,” the officer said.

The accused did not have a gun licence, police said.

