Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
delhi news

Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker

The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai, 54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai, 29, and Sachin Rai, 22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed, 23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.
While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

 A 29-year-old man, who had lost his job to the Covid-19 lockdown, was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of five persons, including a minor boy, following an argument that arose after the man’s motorcycle brushed against one of them at a pan kiosk near PVR Naraina in west Delhi on Friday, police said.

All five were booked for murder with common intention, a case regarding which was registered at the Naraina police station, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai, 54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai, 29, and Sachin Rai, 22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed, 23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said the DCP.

The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.

RELATED STORIES

Around 9.30pm on Friday, Shiva, along with three friends, went to the kiosk to have paan. Shiva was riding a bike and it allegedly brushed past Ahmed, the salesman of the kiosk. Soon, an altercation broke out between them. During the melee, Rai allegedly took out a knife from his shop and handed it over to the juvenile, who allegedly stabbed Shiva in the chest fatally.

In another case, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver with a sharp object following an altercation over fare near Palam flyover in south-west Delhi on Wednesday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news murder delhi police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP