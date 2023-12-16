Man stabbed to death in Trilokpuri, 2 held

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death at Trilokpuri in east Delhi, police officers aware of the case said on Saturday, adding that two people have been apprehended for the crime. Police said the reason behind the murder was an old quarrel. (File)

Police identified the victim as Tushar Kumar, and the accused as brothers Babu Kumar and Aman Kumar — all residents of Trilokpuri. Police identified the victim as Tushar Kumar, and the accused as brothers Babu Kumar and Aman Kumar — all residents of Trilokpuri.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Giving details of the case, officers said the police control room received a call on Friday night about the stabbing. When a team from the Kalyanpuri police station reached the spot, they were informed that the injured had been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“On inquiry, his brother Sameer, 13, who was present at the spot, stated that Aman and Babu stabbed his brother in front of his house,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Tushar was subsequently shifted to Safdarjung hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Guguloth said a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Kalyanpuri police station, but after Tushar’s death, section 302 (murder) was added.

During investigation, both the accused were apprehended. The reason behind the murder was an old quarrel and further investigation is on, police added.