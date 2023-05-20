Man chases 2 who stole his phone on Delhi bus, fends off knife attack

A man bringing his daughter home from school by a mini-bus was allegedly first robbed of his phone by two men in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura and then stabbed when he fought them to retrieve his phone on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Police said one of the attackers was thrashed by locals after which he was handed over to police. (Image for representation)

The victim, however, continued taking on the suspects until the public rushed to his help and caught one of the suspects, police said. Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), identified the arrested suspect as 24-year-old Mohammad Azad and said a case of causing hurt during robbery was registered at Bhajanpura police station.

“We have identified the second suspect who is at large and will nab him soon. They are both drug abusers and first-time criminals,” said Tirkey.

The victim, Vishal Solanki, received a stab wound to his arm and another to his thigh but is out of danger, a police officer associated with the probe said, adding that Solanki was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Solanki lives with his family in Yamuna Vihar and is a manager at an electronics showroom in Ghaziabad’s Loni, where his seven-year-old daughter is enrolled in a private school. On Wednesday, since they couldn’t find an autorickshaw back home, the father-daughter boarded a mini-bus.

“The two men got on the bus a little later. One of them was openly flashing a knife when the conductor asked him to purchase the ticket. Minutes later, they snatched my phone from me inside the bus and no one uttered a word,” alleged Solanki. He said the incident went on for about 3km, from Loni to Bhajanpura.

Since his daughter was with him, Solanki deboarded the bus at Bhajanpura without protesting and asked a fruit seller known to him to look after his daughter for some time. “I then boarded an autorickshaw and chased the bus. I caught up with them near Maujpur Metro station, over 1km away,” Solanki alleged.

He confronted the suspect on the bus but was beaten up by them. However, Solanki said that he was able to drag the suspects out of the bus. “But they managed to push me away, boarded an autorickshaw, and escaped,” he said.

Solanki said that he again chased them with the help of a motorcycle rider who was passing by, and finally caught up with them near Jaffrabad Metro station. “This time, I pulled out my belt and began beating them while asking them to return my phone. It was then that one of them began attacking me with a knife. He swung the knife at me multiple times and stabbed me once in my arm and again in my thigh,” Solanki alleged, adding that after getting stabbed, he was shouting out to people for help even as he was quickly losing consciousness due to bleeding.

As the suspects fled, local autorickshaw drivers and fruit sellers chased them and caught one of them, Azad. He was allegedly thrashed before being handed over to the police, said Solanki.

