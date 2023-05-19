Kalamboli murder: Woman hired uncle and his friend to kill husband, say police

Three days after a Kalamboli-based transporter was stabbed to death when he was out on his morning walk along with his dog, police arrested his wife, and her uncle and his friend on charges of murder. Jaspal Singh Nishtar Singh Khosa alias Pal Singh (in picture), who lived with his family in Sainagar housing society at Kalamboli’s sector 4, was killed by two people on May 8. His wife, identified as Daljeet Jaspalsingh Khosa, 38, told the police that she had asked her uncle in Punjab to kill her husband because he always ill-treated her and denied her money towards her personal expenses, deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Pankaj Dahane said on Thursday.

“Around 15 days before the murder, Daljeet visited her hometown in Punjab and met her uncle. She then made the arrangements for her uncle and his friend to stay in a hotel near her Kalamboli residence and execute the crime,” Dahane said.

After the initial lead on the killers - Ekam Omkar Mota Singh, 29, and his friend, Sukhjinder Somraj Singh, 23, -, unit II of the Navi Mumbai crime branch started parallel investigations.

On tracing their mobile phones’ location, the police found that they had fled to Delhi. A crime branch team left for the national capital but failed to zero in on the accused, Dahane said. On May 11, the accused duo switched on their phones following which they were traced to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at Kurla, the police officer said.

“A police team went to LTT and nabbed the accused. On being interrogated, they revealed that the victim’s wife had promised them ₹20 lakh for the murder and had paid them ₹10,000 as advance amount,” additional commissioner of police (crime) Deepak Sakore said.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Patil from crime branch unit II said the duo told the police that they believed in the woman’s claim that she was tortured by her husband. “Sukhjinder is son of a havaldar in the Punjab police.”

The accused allegedly purchased a knife in Kalamboli market which was seized by crime branch officials.

According to the police, Daljeet hoped that after the death of her husband she would get all the money that belonged to him and then she could pay the accused.