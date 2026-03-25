Man wanted in ₹85-lakh robbery case held in Rajghat

New Delhi:A 34-year-old man, evading arrest for over 40 days in an armed robbery case worth ₹85 lakh in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the central district police’s special staff team near Rajghat in central Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The DCP said police team laid a trap around 12:22 am on Tuesday and spotted the accused in a grey scooter. (Photo for representation)

The accused was identified as Ajay alias Kaliya. At least seven rounds of bullets were exchanged, of which one hit Ajay’s left leg. A bullet also hit inspector Rohit Kumar’s bullet proof vest. Kumar is in-charge of the special staff and was leading the raiding party, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

“A loaded illegal pistol and a scooter used during the gunfight was recovered from Ajay. The scooter was stolen from Malviya Nagar last year. Ajay has multiple cases of robbery, murder, and criminal conspiracy registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” the DCP added.

On Monday, around 10 pm, police received information thatAjay would be reaching near Rose Garden service road parallel to the Ring Road to meet his associates.

The DCP said police team laid a trap around 12:22 am on Tuesday and spotted the accused in a grey scooter. The team blocked his route using vehicles, following which, Ajay panicked and opened fire at the police team in attempt to flee.

“The inspector fired two rounds while a head constable fired one bullet in self-defence. One bullet hit Ajay’s left leg after which he was overpowered,” added Singh.

Interrogation revealed Ajay’s involvement in an armed robbery case of Shastri Park where three men riding a motorcycle waylaid two employees of a money transfer firm riding a scooter, fired one round, and robbed them of a bag containing ₹85 lakh on February 9, police said.