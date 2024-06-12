Man who spotted extortion target for fugitive gangster held

The Delhi Police special cell on Tuesday said they have arrested a 24-year-old man who acted as a mediator between fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau and businessmen from whom he used to extort money. Police said the accused used to mediate to fix amounts of money to be extorted by gangster Himanshu Bhau. (HT Photo)

Officers identified the accused as Sahil Jain alias Chintu, adding that he would help businessmen “negotiate” a lower extortion amount than what Bhau — believed to be hiding in Portugal — initially asked for. He also helped the fugitive gangster come up with a probable list of targets for extortion, special cell officers aware of the matter said.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said that in wake of a sudden increase in incidents of extortion by Bhau over the past month, an operation was launched to crack down on his gang. A special cell team began collecting details of the people associated with the gang, who arranged firearms, ammunition, vehicles for transportation, and finances for the foot soldiers working on Bhau’s behalf, the DCP said.

“The southern range team of the special cell recently received information about one associate of Bhau. He was identified as Sahil Jain alias Chintu, who is also an accomplice of jailed gangster Naveen Bali. He used to mediate between the extortion victim and gangsters (Bhau and Bali). More information about Jain was collected, and on June 4, he was arrested from Delhi with a country-made pistol, two cartridges and a scooter,” said Kaushik.

During interrogation, Kaushik said, Jain disclosed that he was associated with the Bali gang for five years. One of Bali’s associates, Rahul Kala, introduced Jain to Bhau and directed him to remain in constant touch with him, the DCP said.

Sharing details of Jain’s modus operandi, a senior special cell officer said he has connections with many local criminals and builders in southwest Delhi. Whenever a realtor received extortion calls from Bhau, the local builder known to the victim would suggest that he get in touch with Jain for help.

Jain would agree to help the victim in getting some relief and would contact Bhau through encrypted calling apps and introduce the victim as a close friend. Jain would then ask Bhau to give some relief to the realtor, a bargaining would take place, and the initial demanded amount — ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore — would be brought down.

“After the bargaining, the amount will be reduced to ₹20 lakh if the earlier demand was ₹50 lakh. Similarly, the amount will be brought down to ₹50-60 lakh, if the actual demand was ₹2 crore. We have come across at least five such successful bargaining. The businessmen paid the reduced amount. None of the incidents were reported to the police,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.