Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail till March 20

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has been sent to judicial custody till March 20 after his CBI custody, earlier extended for two days, ended today. He was arrested on February 26 over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20.(ANI)

Earlier, Supreme Court refused to intervene on the matter and pointed out that he had sufficient legal remedies before approaching the highest court. Later, he moved Delhi's Rouse Court for a regular bail which will be heard on March 10.

Here are top 10 updates on Sisodia's arrest:

Sisodia was sent to a five-day CBI custody after his arrest on January 26. He moved the apex court for bail, however, his plea was junked. It suggested to approach lower court before moving the higher court. He moved the local court in Delhi seeking a regular bail, which will be heard on March 10. He was further sent to a two-day CBI custody. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Sisodia is being ‘mentally tortured’ in CBI custody and the officials compelled him to sign a ‘false confession’. The court directed CBI to not ask same questions to Sisodia. “If you have something new, ask him,” the judge said. Sisodia's lawyer, Dayan Krishnan, said during the hearing that keeping him in custody will ‘serve no fruitful purpose' as all recoveries in the case have been made. He added, “the inefficiency of the agency can't be the ground for remand”. According to the lawyer, Sisodia's wife is ‘technically in a vegetable state’ and adding that a remand is an ‘exception’. "You've 15 days doesn't mean court will give 15 days. Court will have to see. What is the compelling reason?" he argued in the court. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with eight Opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning Sisodia's arrest. Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and BRS's K Chandrashekar Rao were some of the leaders who slammed the ‘blatant misuse of central agencies’. The CBI said the former deputy CM had not been cooperating in the probe and evading the questioning. They further mentioned the time lost during the Supreme Court hearing of his bail plea and his medical examination. AAP workers staged protests in Delhi on Saturday when Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Several party leaders gathered at party office holding placards and raising slogans. Sisodia, along with former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, resigned from the government after his arrest. In his resignation letter, he had cried conspiracy against Kejriwal by those who were scared of the AAP convenor's politics of truth.

