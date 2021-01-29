Manish Sisodia to visit Ghazipur border to review arrangements for protesters

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that he would pay a visit to the Ghazipur border in the national capital to view several arrangements for the protesting farmers. This visit of Sisodia comes after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had requested chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide water and other basic facilities to the farmers- who have been camping at the border point against the Centre’s three farm laws for over two months. On the other hand, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha will be visiting the Singhu border to inspect facilities for the protesters.

“Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader sitting on Ghazipur border had asked Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji was to facilitate water etc. for farmers. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the entire arrangement was done in the night. I will go to the border this morning to see its arrangement,” Sisodia’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

Delhi CM Kejriwal while terming the Republic Day tractor rally chaos as ‘unfortunate’ said on Thursday that such incidents would not end the farmers’ movement. He added that said that “strictest punishment” must be given to those responsible for the violence.

Meanwhile, farmers camping at the Ghazipur border said on Friday that they would not accept the administration notice to vacate the premises and would not leave till the laws are repealed by the Centre. The Ghaziabad district administration had ordered the protesters to vacate the site by Thursday evening adding that they would be forcefully removed if the orders were not followed. However, the farmers refused to vacate and on the contrary, Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary deployed at the site were seen leaving.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a protesting farmer said, “We do not accept the notices given by the government. No returning back to the homes until and unless the laws are taken back. We are protesting here peacefully.” Another protester said that the agitation would only end once the farmers’ demands were met.