Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low
Market associations said all shops remained open across Delhi on Saturday despite a three-hour long chakka jam -- a blockade of state and national highways -- announced by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. However, traders said the turnout was lower than usual. Members of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) in Connaught Place (CP) said all shops were open throughout the day.
“But, traders in the commercial and shopping hub of CP did say that the footfall declined by 50-60% compared to last Saturday. Clearly, there were fewer visitors as many people preferred to stay home to avoid any traffic inconvenience as was seen during the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day,” said NDTA president Atul Bhargava.
Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders association, said all shops operated as usual in the upscale market.
Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal, said only around 25% of the usual business happened on Saturday.
“There were much fewer shoppers and visitors as many are still apprehensive about coming to the area after the chaos and violence that happened in Red Fort on Republic Day,” he said.
