Massive fire at Kashmere Gate Metro police station in Delhi guts files

A massive fire broke out at the Kashmere Gate Metro police station and the office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Metro, in north Delhi early on Saturday resulting in several documents being completely gutted, said fire and police officials aware of the incident, adding that nearly 25 fire tenders were used to douse the blaze. At least 33 rooms containing important records of the police station and the DCP office, case-related files of investigating officers (IOs), a conference hall, tables, chairs, almirahs, electrical items and other documents were gutted in the fire that started around 12.30am in the single-storey building (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

At least 33 rooms containing important records of the police station and the DCP office, case-related files of investigating officers (IOs), a conference hall, tables, chairs, almirahs, electrical items and other documents were gutted in the fire that started around 12.30am in the single-storey building. Two two police offices operated out of the building, officials said, adding no casualties were reported.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call about the incident at 12.44am. “Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More fire tenders were sent as required. The firefighters took around four hours to bring the blaze under control. The cooling operation continued till late morning,” said Garg.

According to Garg, 15 rooms at the Kashmere Gate Metro police station and 18 rooms at the DCP (Metro) office caught fire. The fire also gutted beds and cots in the police barrack.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the north district police in connection with the incident.

Before the blaze could be controlled, the flames also engulfed rubbish, waste, and domestic articles that were kept in a vacant space adjacent to the police station, he added.

DCP (Railways) KPS Malhotra, who was looking after the duties of DCP (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik in his absence, said the fire initially started in the false ceiling of the women’s room and spread to the gallery within five minutes.

“The duty officer and other police staff present at the police station quickly moved out of the building. The fire brigade teams arrived but the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the English office branches. Due to the fire records of the police station, case files of the IOs were burnt. The conference hall was also gutted completely. But in the malkhana (store room), arms, ammunition and registers are safe due to the efforts of the fire brigade. Offices of many important officers and their files were also burnt,” said Malhotra.

The police station and the DCP office are spread over nearly 650 square yards area and a majority of offices are running either in porta cabins or in rooms that have tin sheds as roofs. The use of plastic sheets and the presence of inflammable items such as wooden furniture accentuated the blaze.

DCP Malhotra said that the police station will be temporarily functioning from the remaining offices unaffected by the fire.

In the afternoon, special commissioner of police (vigilance and transport) Robin Hibu, and joint commissioner (transport) Vijay Singh visited the fire spot and took stock of the situation. The power supply to the premises could not be restored till late afternoon.