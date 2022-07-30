MBA graduate arrested in Delhi for running fraud ticket website, duped 90
- The accused had used search engine optimisation was to get the fraudulent website pushed up in Google search.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a scammer for running a website to dupe people. The accused, identified as Aviral Rawal, is an MBA-graduate and so far, defrauded at least 90 people. A resident of the Dwarka area in the national capital, Rawal was running a fake website that claimed to book tickets for travel - air and railways - online.
“The accused had duped more than 90 people. Search engine optimisation was deployed by him to get the fraudulent website pushed up in google search. The arrested person deployed his management skills to dupe rather than work gainfully,” Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told news agency ANI.
The reporting of cyber crimes such as phishing attacks and malware have increased exponentially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Criminals are now using new and innovative ways to scam innocent users into opening a malicious email or sharing bank details on fake websites. According to an ANI report quoting official figures, there were 3,377 cases of cyber crime in 2012. The number crossed the 50,000-mark in the last two years.
Amid the spurt in cybercrime, the authorities have continued to urge users to remain cautious before submitting any personal information or carrying out transactions online. One must avoid the use of public Wi-Fi while dealing with sensitive data, it says. Users should only use official websites to book tickets or send money and this can be ensured by checking the URL of the website one is browsing. In case the user realises that bank details have been shared with a suspicious website, the bank and cyber crime police must be contacted immediately.
(With agency inputs)
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
