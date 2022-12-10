MCD 2022 toughest elections for AAP, says Kejriwal; warns his councillors against graft

New Delhi Delhi chief minister and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday described the 2022 MCD election as the “the toughest elections fought by the AAP” in which the Bhatatiya Janata Party (BJP) “used its entire machinery” against the party and plotted conspiracies against it.

The AAP chief said that the BJP deployed seven chief ministers, 17 Union ministers, its national president and the home minister in the MCD elections campaign. “Every day a video was released around 8:30-9am and those fake videos were run 24 hours on the television channels. We believe in positive campaign and creating narrative about our work but these fake videos and letters from a conman in Tihar jail, fake cases against Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain and raids by CBI-ED were all meant to stop us from propagating our message. This kind of war has never been fought by the BJP against anyone else,” Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP’s newly elected councillors.

The newly elected Aam Aadmi Party councillors at their first formal interaction with senior party leadership after AAO won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Delhi CM told the councillors to stay clear of corruption and advised them to record the conversation if someone offers them money or a favour. “We will expose them before the people. They will try to buy you now. People have started getting calls but I know no one among you will be swayed. Put your phones on recording mode and expose them. In Telangana, they recorded all their conversations. If anyone approaches you, record them. Immediately inform your MLAs and your coordinators,” he added.

The AAP wrested control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi where the BJP had ruled for three consecutive terms. The MCD administers 97% of Delhi’s geographical area, providing some of the most important services such as public sanitation, registration of birth and deaths and maintenance of streets and drains. The AAP has won 134 of the total 250 wards in the city, and the BJP emerged victorious in 104 wards.

Kejriwal said that despite persistent attempts the BJP could not erode the honest public image of the AAP. “Despite the entire propaganda, people trusted us and voted for you. We have won the hearts of people through our conduct,” he told the new councillors.

(From left) Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai interact with the party’s councillors. (HT Photo)

“Don’t get greedy otherwise this five-year term will be your last in public life. If you work honestly, no one will trust allegations of corruption against you and people will support you. Never accept money even if it means that you are able to implement fewer development works. People are sick and tired of corruption in MCD. This time, we have fought against corruption of BJP. We cannot allow a situation where the BJP will fight against our corruption in the next elections,” the Delhi CM said.

He also asked the councillors to work in collaboration with their respective area Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). “Both MLA and councilors should work with each other. Even if there is a grouse, forgive them. We have to work together against corruption, garbage and social ills. Make friends with everyone. We will also make BJP people join us,” he added.

Kejriwal said that the councillors should work closely with the sanitation workers in their ward. “Make them a part of your family. They get abuses from every one. They don’t get paid on time but we will ensure timely salaries for them. Help them on social occasions. If you will work with them, they will help us in cleaning Delhi,” he added.

Responding to Kejriwal, leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the it was a case of pot calling the kettle black. “He is engaged in luring the councillors of other parties, but alleges that efforts are being made to buy the councillors of the AAP. Making a such hue and cry will not cover his sins. the whole world has seen how the AAP broke two councillors of the Congress even before they were sworn in. The act of the matter is that the AAP has been exposed,” Bidhuri said.