New Delhi, An additional allocation of ₹50 lakh for providing facilities during Chhath Pooja and other festivals along with an increase of ₹2 crore for desilting storm water drains is likely to be presented in a proposal set to be tabled during a special meeting of the MCD on Wednesday, sources said. MCD Budget: ₹ 50 lakh likely for Chhath Pooja facilities, ₹ 2 crore for desilting drains

The revised estimates for 2024-25 project an income of nearly ₹14,746 crore, with expenditure reaching ₹15,767 crore.

The MCD anticipates an income of ₹16,701 crore against an expenditure of ₹17,002 crore.

Among the key proposals, an additional ₹50 lakh allocation for providing facilities during Chhath Pooja and other festivals is expected to be tabled by Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh.

The proposal aims to enhance amenities for devotees while adjusting the closing balance to accommodate the expenditure.

The sanitation services are also on the agenda, with a proposed ₹25 lakh increase aimed at improving cleanliness across the city.

Schools are expected to see further upgrades, with plans to enhance water supply, electricity and toilet facilities, alongside provisions for installing solar energy systems to promote sustainable energy use.

Furthermore, proposals for sterilizing stray dogs and constructing new public toilets are likely to be part of the discussion, reflecting a broader focus on public health and hygiene.

In addition to this, several other amendments are likely to be discussed. A proposal to allocate ₹10 lakh for upgrading recreation centers for senior citizens is expected to be presented.

School infrastructure is also set to receive a significant boost, with ₹200 lakh earmarked for maintenance and repairs of school buildings to improve facilities for students — a proposal to be put forward by Councillor Jai Bhagwan Yadav.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year.

