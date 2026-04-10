New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee has approved a proposal for the conservation and redevelopment of the 160-year-old Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk, an official said. MCD clears proposal for redevelopment of Town Hall in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The Town Hall, owned by the MCD, was constructed between 1861 and 1866 as the 'Delhi Institute' and later became the municipal headquarters. It continued to function as the civic body's main office until 2012, after which it remained largely vacant and in a dilapidated condition.

Officials said the building, classified as a Grade-I heritage structure by the Delhi government, will be redeveloped in accordance with conservation norms to preserve its architectural and historical character, and open it for public use.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, who signed the approval, said the project envisions converting the landmark into an "immersive museum and interpretation centre" that will showcase the history of Shahjahanabad and the Town Hall through interactive galleries, archival material, and digital displays.

Sharma said key aspects such as project cost, revenue sharing and concession period will be finalised after detailed feasibility studies and that the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report and developing a financial and operational framework.

"The plan also includes guided heritage walks, cultural events, educational programmes, and spaces for food and retail," the statement read.

According to the statement, the proposal took shape after a site inspection by the MCD commissioner on February 11 this year, following which the DTTDC was asked to prepare a concept plan. The proposal was discussed on March 2, and DTTDC later sought in-principle approval through a letter dated March 17.

Officials said the project has been aligned with the Centre's National Mission for Developing Fifty Globally Competitive Tourism Destinations.

The redevelopment will be executed under a Develop-Operate-Maintain model, under which the MCD will not incur capital expenditure while retaining ownership of the property.

"A tripartite agreement will be signed between the MCD, DTTDC, and a private operator, who will handle operations and revenue generation," it said.

Revenue is expected to come from museum entry fees, heritage circuits, venue rentals, and food and retail services, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed in about 36 months in four phases, starting with structural assessment and conservation planning, followed by restoration work, museum development and, finally, public opening and operations, they said.

They added that the initiative will help conserve a key heritage asset without burdening the civic body financially, while boosting tourism and economic activity in Chandni Chowk.

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