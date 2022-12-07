Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MCD election 2022: BJP candidate marks victory in Janakpuri West

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 01:55 PM IST

BJP candidate Urmila Chawla defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Geetu by a margin of 1,583 votes.

ByHT News Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ward no 106 Janakpuri West Urmila Chawla has won in the MCD election 2022. It is a reserved ward for women that comes under Janakpuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Chawla defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Geetu by a margin of 1,583 votes. The winning candidate got 12,994 votes, whereas the runner-up received 11,411 votes.

The MCD election was held on December 4 and the counting of votes was conducted on December 7. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters broke into celebrations at the party's office in Delhi as it marched towards winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, the counting of votes for which began at 8am on Wednesday, and is currently underway.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address workers at the party office.

HT News Desk

