AAP set to sweep MCD election, two exit polls predict| Live

The high-stakes battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2022 for a total of 250 wards was held on Sunday and it recorded around 50 per cent voter turnout. The election is seen more as a two-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) even as the Congress is also eyeing a revival. The BJP has been ruling the civic body since 2007 and it is a first major election in Delhi after a few crucial events including 2020 Delhi riots and the pandemic.

Both the BJP and the AAP have been seeking votes based on the popularity of their top leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The MCD election is taking place around the same time as the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the BJP is an incumbent in all three.

The counting for the MCD election 2022 will be conducted on Wednesday but a post-poll or exit poll survey will present a picture on Delhi's choice for its civic body for the next five years. The exit polls are likely to start from 6 pm on Monday.

(Health Warning: Exit polls often get it wrong)