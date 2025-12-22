MCD helpline for strays to be displayed along roads

: The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to display helpline numbers to report incidents involving stray animals, such as bites or accidents, along major arterial roads in the capital. The move is aimed at improving coordination between road-owning agencies and civic authorities responsible for animal control (HT)

According to a memorandum issued by the PWD on December 17, the decision follows chief secretary’s directions pertaining to the installation of display boards along the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road and Mathura Road, which witness heavy traffic movement throughout the day.

“Executive engineers under whose jurisdiction the concerned stretches fall have been instructed to install display boards at regular intervals on both sides of the roads. These boards will carry a clear message for road users to contact the MCD helpline in case of the presence of stray animals or accidents caused by them. The helpline number to be displayed is 155305,” said an official.

The directive also places responsibility on the road maintenance zones to submit an action taken report (ATR) within a week, detailing compliance with the instructions.

