MCD helpline for strays to be displayed along roads

BySnehil Sinha, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 04:04 am IST

The decision follows chief secretary’s directions pertaining to the installation of display boards along the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road and Mathura Road, which witness heavy traffic movement throughout the day.

: The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to display helpline numbers to report incidents involving stray animals, such as bites or accidents, along major arterial roads in the capital.

The move is aimed at improving coordination between road-owning agencies and civic authorities responsible for animal control (HT)
According to a memorandum issued by the PWD on December 17, the decision follows chief secretary’s directions pertaining to the installation of display boards along the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road and Mathura Road, which witness heavy traffic movement throughout the day.

“Executive engineers under whose jurisdiction the concerned stretches fall have been instructed to install display boards at regular intervals on both sides of the roads. These boards will carry a clear message for road users to contact the MCD helpline in case of the presence of stray animals or accidents caused by them. The helpline number to be displayed is 155305,” said an official.

The directive also places responsibility on the road maintenance zones to submit an action taken report (ATR) within a week, detailing compliance with the instructions.

The move is aimed at improving coordination between road-owning agencies and civic authorities responsible for animal control, particularly on high-speed corridors where the presence of stray animals has been flagged as a safety concern. By prominently displaying the helpline number, authorities expect quicker reporting and faster response from civic teams tasked with handling such situations.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Public Works Department (PWD) will display helpline numbers along major roads to report incidents involving stray animals, following directives from the chief secretary. Boards will be installed on both sides of high-traffic routes like the Ring Road, featuring the MCD helpline number 155305. This initiative aims to enhance safety and coordination in animal control efforts.